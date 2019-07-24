Real Products That Exist: An $85,000 18k Gold Piñata Necklace With 50 Diamonds Inside

July 24, 2019

This is the $85,000 'Party Animal' necklace available from Miansai. It consists of an 18k gold donkey piñata with 50 loose diamonds inside, totaling 25 carats. That...looks like a great way to lose your diamonds, although I like how the chain is just a cord so people won't think you're too uppity. So, if you were wondering what to buy the woman who already has everything, the answer is simple -- nothing, get me something instead.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees when it comes to jewelry, the kind that makes losing diamonds easy is

  • If you're going to make a diamond-spilling piñata necklace, wouldn't it make more sense to connect the diamonds to the center via thin chains so it looks like they're spilling out all the time without actually losing them?

  • Tigerh8r

    That would take all of the excitement out of being stupid rich...

  • Nicholas Conrad
    Is... What? Don't leave us in suspense like that GW!

