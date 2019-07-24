Real Products That Exist: An $85,000 18k Gold Piñata Necklace With 50 Diamonds Inside

This is the $85,000 'Party Animal' necklace available from Miansai. It consists of an 18k gold donkey piñata with 50 loose diamonds inside, totaling 25 carats. That...looks like a great way to lose your diamonds, although I like how the chain is just a cord so people won't think you're too uppity. So, if you were wondering what to buy the woman who already has everything, the answer is simple -- nothing, get me something instead.

