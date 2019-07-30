Footage From A Semi-Aquatic Turtle With A GoPro Strapped To Its Shell

This is a video from Youtuber The Fish Whisperer, who attached a GoPro to a red-eared slider (aka red-eared terrapin) and let its do its thing in a pond while he feeds it and its friends some fish. I can only assume Zombie Jonathan is super into this, unless he's grown out of his like for turtles in his older age, which would break my heart just like Angela W did to me in 8th grade. "What happened?" I asked a friend to ask her if she liked me, and she didn't even know my name, just asked if I was 'the four-eyed weird kid in art class.' It still stings if I think about it. "I'm sorry, GW." It's cool, from what I could tell on Facebook her life is a dumpster fire now.

Keep going for the video, complete with plenty of underwater footage.

Thanks to Terrance B, who agrees while this video is super cool, a GoPro attached to the head of a Ninja Turtle would probably be even cooler.