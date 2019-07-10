Firework Store's Storage Containers Catch Fire, Causing Impromptu Show

July 10, 2019

fireworks-store-fire.jpg

This is a video of some storage containers at the Davey Jones Fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina burning and setting off all the fireworks inside. The storage containers were actually located between Davey Jones Fireworks and The House Of Fireworks store, although neither of the stores caught fire themselves (a shame in my opinion, but I appreciate a good finale). The news reporter insists this is NOT A SHOW, although we clearly have different definitions of a show, because that looked like a great one to me. Also, if I owned a fireworks store I would 100% do this every Fifth Of July with all my unsold inventory. Granted, I'm not the most savvy businessman. "Or best dressed." What do you have against athletic shorts?!

Keep going for a news report, as well as a few other individual videos from reporter Billie Jean Shaw, who was setting up for an unrelated live shot across the street when the blaze started.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees every fireworks store should be REQUIRED to do this no later than three days after any holiday involving fireworks.

Guy Convinces Father-In-Law His Doorbell Cam Is A Retinal Scanner

Previous Story

Earth Was Hungry: Sinkhole Swallows Car In Virginia

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Davey Jones had a fireworks store and then he really blew it.

  • Verna

    All of us have hopes and dreams to acquire even so we somewhere get lost in this today’s fast paced modern society. Let’s make your goals happen true by letting you obtain atleast $44000 monthly. An On-line work that work well to meet your needs and earns for you. It gives you self-reliance to work at anyplace and run your daily life in your own way. It provides options to hang out with people you care about and ability to satisfy all your dreams. The idea is challenging to depend on it because its very high paying yet its absolutely reliable. It is not a gimmick or crap but a chance to transform living the way you wished for. Working from home and make funds. Give it a shot and make that try definitely worth >>>> sulfidegarlicky.allemal.de

  • Bling Nye
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and you're sure your cameraman didn't start that fire because it seems awfully convenient you were all right there before the fireworks even started going off, boom shake shake shake the room, fire, fire in the hole!, fireworks, heck yeah, i wasn't anywhere near fort mill and you can't prove it, it was spectacular!, kaboom, you know how i feel about fire
Previous Post
Next Post