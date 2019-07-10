Firework Store's Storage Containers Catch Fire, Causing Impromptu Show
This is a video of some storage containers at the Davey Jones Fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina burning and setting off all the fireworks inside. The storage containers were actually located between Davey Jones Fireworks and The House Of Fireworks store, although neither of the stores caught fire themselves (a shame in my opinion, but I appreciate a good finale). The news reporter insists this is NOT A SHOW, although we clearly have different definitions of a show, because that looked like a great one to me. Also, if I owned a fireworks store I would 100% do this every Fifth Of July with all my unsold inventory. Granted, I'm not the most savvy businessman. "Or best dressed." What do you have against athletic shorts?!
Keep going for a news report, as well as a few other individual videos from reporter Billie Jean Shaw, who was setting up for an unrelated live shot across the street when the blaze started.
HAPPENING NOW:video of fire at House of Fireworks. THIS IS NOT A SHOW. I was across the street for a live shot when the fireworks started going off. I turned around and saw this huge fire. Fire officials are just pulling up. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/lZg6mBFW4T— Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) July 4, 2019
#BREAKING HUGE fire at House of Fireworks in Fort Mill. THIS IS NOT ON PURPOSE! I've called 911. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/qQUbzCe2hS— Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) July 4, 2019
OMG-- @wcnc pic.twitter.com/fimn4p96vI— Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) July 4, 2019
Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees every fireworks store should be REQUIRED to do this no later than three days after any holiday involving fireworks.
