Finally, Some Decent Cardboard Samurai Armor

July 9, 2019

cardboard-samurai-armor-1.jpg

This is the Kacchu Cardboard Samurai Armor for Adults available from the Japan Trend Shop. It comes in the styles of two of the most famous samurai: the dark armor of Date Masamune, and the vibrant red armor suit of Sanada Yukimura. One set of your choice will set you back $49, requires no glue or scissors to assemble, and fits most adults measuring 4′ 11″ to 5′ 10″. Now I know what you're thinking, and I agree. "My penis is almost twice that." I said I agree.

Keep going for a few more shots of all the fun we're gonna have whacking each other all bruisy with broom handles.

cardboard-samurai-armor-2.jpg

cardboard-samurai-armor-3.jpg

Thanks to DDD, who agrees cardboard armor is some of the best armor. I mean, provided you can get past its lack of actual protection.

  • sizzlepants

    At 6'3" I'm thoroughly disappointed now.

