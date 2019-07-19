Finally, A Decent Life-Size, Posable Plush Cookie Monster Replica

This is the $300 life-size posable plush Cookie Monster replica (right) up for possible production via HasLab, Hasbro's crowdfunding platform for limited edition, collectible toys. The 38-inch, 10-pound cookie crushing monster will be made available if they reach their minimum funding goal. On the HasLab website it says their target is 3,000 units, although I'm not sure if that's the minimum funding goal. I assume it is? Like sex, I'm not really sure how these things work. "He thought a Play-Doh fun factory would make a good sex toy." No, I thought it would make a great sex toy. "And?" AND I WAS WRONG. "And?" And the new sheets should be here tomorrow.

Keep going for a handful more shots while I evaluate the break room vending machine for cookie options.

Thanks to DT, who agrees it's always nice to have a cookie monster around so you don't feel so guilty about your own snacking habits.