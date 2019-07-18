Finally, A Decent Flamethrower Attachment For Drones

July 18, 2019

Above: Drone flamethrower vs hornet nest.

This is a promo video for the TF-19 WASP flamethrower drone mod made and sold by Throwflame. The $1,500 attachment is made for drones with a 5+ pound payload capacity (Throwflame's recommended drone is the $1,500 DJI S1000), and can hold a gallon of flamethrower fuel (gasoline) for a minute and a half of uninterrupted burning. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve upping your arson game?" Does what I'm thinking ever not?

Thanks to Jason G, who agrees there's no way Trogdor isn't into this.

