Excavator Operator Uses Machine To Cut A Cucumber Without Popping Balloon Its Resting On, Picks Up And Plugs In A Lightbulb

July 31, 2019

This is an excavator operator demonstrating his dexterity with the machine by using a knife attached to one of its claws to cut a cucumber in half without popping the balloon its resting on, then picking up and plugging in a lightbulb. Impressive, but I really just wanted that hole dug like I paid you for.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who invited me to one of those adult playgrounds where you get to operate heavy machinery, which I 100% plan on turning into a Transformer fight.

  • MustacheHam

    This is very impressive dexterity. It makes you wonder how long it took to practices and with the number of props used.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    And what job he was being paid to do while he was practicing these stunts instead....

  • Scotty J

    Why not just screw the lightbulb in by hand?

  • Mark

    Not impressed. The light bulb went in with barely a turn when they typically need several turns.

  • FearlessFarris

    That was the most incredible thing I've seen on this site in a long time. WOW.

    For people who haven't worked around equipment like this, it's probably hard to appreciate just how impressive that is. That lightbulb stunt blows my mind.

