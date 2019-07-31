Excavator Operator Uses Machine To Cut A Cucumber Without Popping Balloon Its Resting On, Picks Up And Plugs In A Lightbulb
This is an excavator operator demonstrating his dexterity with the machine by using a knife attached to one of its claws to cut a cucumber in half without popping the balloon its resting on, then picking up and plugging in a lightbulb. Impressive, but I really just wanted that hole dug like I paid you for.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Josh J, who invited me to one of those adult playgrounds where you get to operate heavy machinery, which I 100% plan on turning into a Transformer fight.
-
MustacheHam
-
Nicholas Conrad
-
Scotty J
-
Mark
-
FearlessFarris
Read More: construction, cutting things, demolition, dexterity, everybody needs a hobby, finesse, heavy machinery, heck yeah give me twenty minutes behind the seat and i'll wreck everything in a block radius, impressive, knife, machines, not breaking things, skills, so that's what that looks like, sure why not