Excavator Operator Uses Machine To Cut A Cucumber Without Popping Balloon Its Resting On, Picks Up And Plugs In A Lightbulb

This is an excavator operator demonstrating his dexterity with the machine by using a knife attached to one of its claws to cut a cucumber in half without popping the balloon its resting on, then picking up and plugging in a lightbulb. Impressive, but I really just wanted that hole dug like I paid you for.

Thanks to Josh J, who invited me to one of those adult playgrounds where you get to operate heavy machinery, which I 100% plan on turning into a Transformer fight.