Earth Was Hungry: Sinkhole Swallows Car In Virginia

This is a short video from Dale City, Virginia of a sinkhole that opened in the road after heavy storms in the area and swallows a car. The running commentary from the people watching is really what makes the video so good though. That and the car's bumper popping off right as it disappears. Personally, I would have cannonballed right into that hole like a pool on Memorial Day and driven the car out before it was completely gone, but that's just me and I have a very poor sense of what's possible in reality.

Keep going for the whole video while I make a 'Just Hang On' motivational poster using a screencap from the video.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who keeps waiting for a video of a sinkhole regretting its lunch choice and spitting a car back out.