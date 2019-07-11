Earth Was Hungry: Sinkhole Swallows Car In Virginia

July 11, 2019

This is a short video from Dale City, Virginia of a sinkhole that opened in the road after heavy storms in the area and swallows a car. The running commentary from the people watching is really what makes the video so good though. That and the car's bumper popping off right as it disappears. Personally, I would have cannonballed right into that hole like a pool on Memorial Day and driven the car out before it was completely gone, but that's just me and I have a very poor sense of what's possible in reality.

Keep going for the whole video while I make a 'Just Hang On' motivational poster using a screencap from the video.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who keeps waiting for a video of a sinkhole regretting its lunch choice and spitting a car back out.

Firework Store's Storage Containers Catch Fire, Causing Impromptu Show

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: Realistic French Loaf Plush Pillows

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I've always had a phobia of sinkholes. But you know what I fear more than the deepest darkest deadliest sinkhole? The kind of sinkholes that are also on fire... You know like, Centralia, PA. I'm sure there's other underground coal fires throughout all of Pennsylvania that nobody knows about. Knowing that was possible made my childhood a lot more stressful than it ever should have.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    A real-life Silent Hill.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Now, I'm no geologist but those clearly look like graboid tracks to me.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Better call in Burt.

  • FearlessFarris

    In the drone shot, it looks like the hole ate that minivan for dessert.

    Also, you're spot on about the commentary from bystanders being by far the best part.

  • Draco Basileus

    If the Earth could hurry up and take the rest of Virginia with it, then that would be appreciated.

  • FearlessFarris

    I'd settle for just the governor's mansion.

  • Deksam

    Oh snap!

  • Closet Nerd

    ".....but that's just me and I have a very poor sense of what's possible in reality."
    LMAO

  • Bling Nye

    Anything's possible when GW has the power of god and anime on his side.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: anybody need a bumper?, eating things, erosion, goodbye, i'm going to eat you now, mother nature, nope, now you see me now you don't, rain, so that's what that looks like, sorry car, storms, tell my wife i love her!, that's gonna leave a mark, video
Previous Post
Next Post