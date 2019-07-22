Dunkey Plays (And Beats) The Hardest Mario Maker Level

This is a video of video game player/video maker Dunkey playing '1-1 but with a twist', allegedly the hardest Mario Maker level made to date (but certainly not marry). It, uh, it definitely looks like a controller thrower. The level currently has only 52 completions in 347,634 attempts, for a 0.01% clear rate. Personally, I rage-quit the Youtube video several times just watching, but Dunkey eventually manages to complete it. How, I don't know, I can only assume the devil is still accepting souls for hasty decisions made in anger.

Keep going for the whole video.