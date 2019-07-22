Dunkey Plays (And Beats) The Hardest Mario Maker Level

July 22, 2019

This is a video of video game player/video maker Dunkey playing '1-1 but with a twist', allegedly the hardest Mario Maker level made to date (but certainly not marry). It, uh, it definitely looks like a controller thrower. The level currently has only 52 completions in 347,634 attempts, for a 0.01% clear rate. Personally, I rage-quit the Youtube video several times just watching, but Dunkey eventually manages to complete it. How, I don't know, I can only assume the devil is still accepting souls for hasty decisions made in anger.

Keep going for the whole video.

  • Forblat

    he only plays mario because they both like spaghetti and meatballs

  • Emmitt Morgans

    It wasn't even him, it was his brother.

    ...and the controller wasn't even plugged in!

  • Deksam

    Kind of like how hard it is not to offend someone these days.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm offended by people getting offended.

  • Bling Nye

    What's Mario's favorite kind of pants overalls?

    DENIM DENIM DENIM

  • Beard

    How do you know his pants preference? He's always wearing overalls. And I wouldn't have thought that those red overalls (later, blue overalls) were denim.

  • Bling Nye

    https://youtu.be/c0SuIMUoShI "denim denim denim"

  • Beard

    Oh is he wearing denim there?

  • Nosaj Canuck

    Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast, I would catch it.

  • Bling Nye
  • Beard

    Sorry Bling Nye, I just couldn't help it. I've been hearing that joke since the early 00's, so I had to push back and see if anything funnier would result. No, nothing did.

  • Bling Nye

    Maybe try again in another 15-20 years?

  • Beard

    Right-o!

