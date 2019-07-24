Drone Pilot Attempts To Chase Two R/C Cars Around Race Track

July 24, 2019

Note: Potential motion sickness warning.

This is a video from a drone as it chases two R/C cars around an astroturf race track at the Circuit Zoler near Terlamen in Belgium. Admittedly, I thought the drone pilot had some relatively impressive flying skills considering it was his first time chasing cars. Maybe not as impressive as my flying skills, but I wasn't named the Tippiest Toppest Gun at Top Gun for no reason.

Keep going for the video, complete with the yellow car taking a break to hump a parking cone for a bit.

Thanks to Prodigy, who agrees it would have been a lot cooler if the drone was dropping bombs and road spikes.

  • Closet Nerd

    I have my son drive his RC car, and i try to attack it/land on it with my drone

