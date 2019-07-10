Depressing 'Russian Art Film' Version Of The Simpsons Opening

This is The Simpsons opening reimagined in the style of a Russian art film by the animators at Youtube channel Lazy Square. It starts depressing and only gets worse, culminating in hard drug use and domestic violence at the very end. It was not a feel good video. I like feel good videos. If I wanted to see something depressing I'd spend far more time at my sales job desk with my eyes open.

Keep going for the video, then watch a bunch of videos of cats playing and people hurting themselves doing stupid shit to cleanse your palate.

