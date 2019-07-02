Damn: Two Bears In The Woods Fighting For Dominance

July 2, 2019

Because Mother Nature is completely nuts, this is a video captured by Youtuber Tero Pylkkänen from a hide in a forest of Kuhmo, Finland of two massive brown bears fighting for dominance (or possible ownership of a choice scratching log). It's pretty intense. So, the next time you find a magic lamp and are considering wishing you were a bear because you're convinced it's all masturbating in the woods and eating honey all day, I'd strongly reconsider that wish.

Keep going for the video, which appears to end with their dispute settled.

Thanks again to Jody, who agrees that's not a fight you'd want to try to break up.

  • Deksam

    Two casting hopefuls, joust for a part in the Revenant movie.
    Their video resumes were included...
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • jimmycleaver

    When two bros go full rut after witnessing a fine woman passing by in the streets.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This was unbearable to watch. I was afraid one of them would meet a grizzly end.

  • Draco Basileus

    This is what happens when one bear walks in on another bear taking a shit in the woods.

  • D3Fd0ck

    That flappy nose at the end...

  • Andrew

    the bigger darker one had the fight won before they even started wrestling

  • Wooder

    Its "Bear Mortal Kombat" (Bear Sub-Zero vs Bear Sub-Zero).

    The Black Grizzly bear looked like a winner from the beginning.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's Kuma vs Kuma. Obviously Tekken

  • Bling Nye

    Props to the cameraman, he did a great job bearing witness to that spectacle.

