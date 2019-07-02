Damn: Two Bears In The Woods Fighting For Dominance

Because Mother Nature is completely nuts, this is a video captured by Youtuber Tero Pylkkänen from a hide in a forest of Kuhmo, Finland of two massive brown bears fighting for dominance (or possible ownership of a choice scratching log). It's pretty intense. So, the next time you find a magic lamp and are considering wishing you were a bear because you're convinced it's all masturbating in the woods and eating honey all day, I'd strongly reconsider that wish.

Keep going for the video, which appears to end with their dispute settled.

Thanks again to Jody, who agrees that's not a fight you'd want to try to break up.