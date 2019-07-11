Damn Rich People: A $125,000 Carbon Fiber Travel Trunk

July 11, 2019

carbon-fiber-travel-trunk.jpg

Because why on earth would you ever spend a spare $125,000 on something reasonable, this is the one-of-a-kind Tecknomonster Virtus Trunk Set available exclusively from Harrods. It includes a small carry-on style carbon fiber suitcase as well as a large, wardrobe style travel trunk. Some more info while I speculate where the diamond-powered jetpack comes out of:

At the forefront of luxury travel accessories, Tecknomonster have designed the Virtus Trunk Set exclusively for Harrods as the ultimate accompaniment to transatlantic pursuits. The only one in the entire world, it is crafted in Italy from glossy carbon fibre, and is trimmed with prestigious brass closure mechanisms, luxurious crocodile skin handles and a quilted leather interior. Featuring a perfectly arranged interior, which includes a telescopic mechanism designed to hang suit carriers and three sliding draws, it also boasts several pouches that can house everything from watches to belts. Mounted on four hand-machined wheels manufactured from aeronautical aluminium, this premium trunk comes with a matching cabin sized trolley for added security.

What a waste of money. Still, FULL DISCLOSURE: If I ever see this thing drop onto the carousel at baggage claim I am 100% snatching it and making a run for my getaway car. "And by getaway car you mean Uber." Or Lyft, whichever's cheaper.

Thanks to v, who agrees whatever happened to just checking a couple black garbage bags full of clothes like my family has always done?

Damn Rich People: A $125,000 Carbon Fiber Travel Trunk

Previous Story

Damn Rich People: A $125,000 Carbon Fiber Travel Trunk

Next Story
  • Deksam

    I could make the cases for a 1000 each

  • GeneralDisorder

    Alright, I kinda see where the extra $124,500 or so comes from... They used some expensive materials and likely hand-built the entire interior. I suspect the carbon fiber may have been hand laid too which means basically nothing other than someone took the time to line up the weave and that's a pain in the ass.

    Now... if you get rid of the gator leather handles, the fancy schmancy interior shit, you could build a CF shelled suitcase without all the frills for probably $200 in materials and $100 in labor. This thing would be... Probably $1000 in materials, $1000 in labor and $123k in "fuck you pay me".

  • The_Wretched

    I like it.

  • D3Fd0ck

    It better be bullet proof....

  • Closet Nerd

    $125k?! Is it made of cocaine?

  • Douchy McDouche

    For that much money it better come with a lifetime first class pass.

  • Bling Nye

    Only plebs take public flights.

  • Douchy McDouche

    First class pass to the space station. Duh.

    nailed it

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: carbon fiber, damn rich people, i don't care what my suitcase looks like just as long as the tsa doesn't confiscate my sex toys we're good, money to burn, must be nice, ridiculous, storage, storing things, suitcase, that's too much, travel, wasting money
Previous Post
Next Post