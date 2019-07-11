Damn Rich People: A $125,000 Carbon Fiber Travel Trunk

Because why on earth would you ever spend a spare $125,000 on something reasonable, this is the one-of-a-kind Tecknomonster Virtus Trunk Set available exclusively from Harrods. It includes a small carry-on style carbon fiber suitcase as well as a large, wardrobe style travel trunk. Some more info while I speculate where the diamond-powered jetpack comes out of:

At the forefront of luxury travel accessories, Tecknomonster have designed the Virtus Trunk Set exclusively for Harrods as the ultimate accompaniment to transatlantic pursuits. The only one in the entire world, it is crafted in Italy from glossy carbon fibre, and is trimmed with prestigious brass closure mechanisms, luxurious crocodile skin handles and a quilted leather interior. Featuring a perfectly arranged interior, which includes a telescopic mechanism designed to hang suit carriers and three sliding draws, it also boasts several pouches that can house everything from watches to belts. Mounted on four hand-machined wheels manufactured from aeronautical aluminium, this premium trunk comes with a matching cabin sized trolley for added security.

What a waste of money. Still, FULL DISCLOSURE: If I ever see this thing drop onto the carousel at baggage claim I am 100% snatching it and making a run for my getaway car. "And by getaway car you mean Uber." Or Lyft, whichever's cheaper.

