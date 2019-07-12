Damn, Poseidon: Fish Eats Shark Whole During Feeding Frenzy

July 12, 2019

fish-eats-shark.jpg

This is a video from the National Oceanic And Atmosphere Administration's (NOAA) remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer some 1,500 feet below sea level off the coast of South Carolina starring a feeding frenzy of small sharks (possibly dogfish) feasting on the carcass of a dead swordfish when a wreckfish uses the submersible for cover, then grabs and swallows one of the sharks whole. Hoho, brutal! Obviously, I just sent this video to the Illuminati as further proof why they should take my petition to fill the oceans with concrete seriously. Granted it will still get denied since they're still honing in on the location of Atlantis in order to use its advanced technology to tighten their grip on humanity, but at least I tried.

Keep going for the video (shark getting eaten starting around 1:25), complete with the live excited scientist commentary we've all come to love and respect.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees wreckfish is a great name for a fish, especially for one that can eat sharks whole.

A 1994 British Pizza Hut Commercial That Was Aired Entirely In Klingon

Previous Story

Guy Pranks People Trying To Charge Phones With A Realistic Sticker Of An Electrical Outlet

Next Story
  • Deksam

    We'll have the swordfish and she'll have the shark.

  • "Mppphg!Mphrrrbl" - The fish eating the shark,

  • GeneralDisorder

    I thought that looked like a grouper.

    People act like sharks are the pinnacle of the food chain but no. They're just meals for something bigger.

  • Munihausen

    "There's always a bigger fish." - Liam Neeson

  • Douchy McDouche

    "Bart! Sensible bites!" - Marge Simpson

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: clearly poseidon is angry about all the unnecessary outrage about the new little mermaid movie, damn poseidon, eating things, fish, holy smokes, it's a fish eat sharks world, sealife, sharks, there i was just minding my own business, under the sea, video, watching things
Previous Post
Next Post