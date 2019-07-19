Count Me In: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Available For AirBnB Stay

An authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will available for AirBnB stays in the Chicago area starting July 24th for $136/night and I am going to stay in it and I am going to eat all the hot dogs and make everyone who rents it after me regret it. Some more info while I wonder why there aren't more wiener themed AirBnB rentals like there should be:

Housed inside an authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this cozy space for two is located in Chicagoland. Complete with a bed for dreaming of wienies, sitting area for discussing at length whether a hot dog is a sandwich (spoiler alert - it is!) and other amenities like adjacent outdoor spaces for the bathroom and a hot dog picnic zone

Amenities include a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials, an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating and a custom Wienermobile art piece by local artist Laura Kiro. And to help you celebrate your love of hot dogs during your visit, each guest also will receive a welcome kit, complete with all the hot dog-inspired accessories you could want

'Each guest will receive a welcome kit, complete with all the hot dog-inspired accessories you could want'? Bold words, because I could want a LOT of hot dog-inspired accessories. All of them as a matter of fact. Plus I'm going to eat so many hot dogs I become a hot dog. "You are what you eat." Are you calling me grass and paint chips?

Keep going for a few more shots of the accommodations while I plan how I'm gonna wienerjack that thing and drive it off into the woods and live in it during the apocalypse.

