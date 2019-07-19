Count Me In: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Available For AirBnB Stay

July 19, 2019

wienermobile-airbnb-1.jpg

An authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will available for AirBnB stays in the Chicago area starting July 24th for $136/night and I am going to stay in it and I am going to eat all the hot dogs and make everyone who rents it after me regret it. Some more info while I wonder why there aren't more wiener themed AirBnB rentals like there should be:

Housed inside an authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this cozy space for two is located in Chicagoland. Complete with a bed for dreaming of wienies, sitting area for discussing at length whether a hot dog is a sandwich (spoiler alert - it is!) and other amenities like adjacent outdoor spaces for the bathroom and a hot dog picnic zone


Amenities include a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials, an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating and a custom Wienermobile art piece by local artist Laura Kiro. And to help you celebrate your love of hot dogs during your visit, each guest also will receive a welcome kit, complete with all the hot dog-inspired accessories you could want

'Each guest will receive a welcome kit, complete with all the hot dog-inspired accessories you could want'? Bold words, because I could want a LOT of hot dog-inspired accessories. All of them as a matter of fact. Plus I'm going to eat so many hot dogs I become a hot dog. "You are what you eat." Are you calling me grass and paint chips?

Keep going for a few more shots of the accommodations while I plan how I'm gonna wienerjack that thing and drive it off into the woods and live in it during the apocalypse.

wienermobile-airbnb-2.jpg

wienermobile-airbnb-3.jpg

wienermobile-airbnb-4.jpg

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees if you have the chance to spend the night in a wiener, you spend the night in a wiener.

Motion Detecting Home Security Cam Spots Possible Intruder

Previous Story

A Real Life Metroid: Diver Poses With Giant Jellyfish Bigger Than She Is

Next Story
  • Jenness

    There is so much sex that is going to be had in this hotdog car.

  • Bling Nye

    On aaaaaallllll the surfaces.

  • Draco Basileus

    I guess it's better to sleep inside a wiener, than to have a wiener sleeping inside of you.

  • Bling Nye

    Well now for $136/night you can potentially experience Wienerception and sleep in a wiener with a wiener sleeping in you.

    Just be sure to whisper, We've got to go deeper.

  • Closet Nerd

    Adding this to my Bucket List!!!!!
    Along with staying in the Christmas Story house overnight in December
    and Dining at Monk's Cafe in NYC while sitting in THE booth

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Wait, back up... there's a Wienermobile?

  • Bling Nye

    *back up beeping noise*

    Since 1936. https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Wait, pump the brakes... there's MORE than one?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: airbnb, different strokes for different folks, dreams really do come true, eating things, finally, heck yeah i'm gonna wienerjack that thing, hot dogs, hotel motel wienermobile, motorhome, rv, sleeping at night, staying places, the wait is over, things that look like other things, wieners
Previous Post
Next Post