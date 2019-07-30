Cool: Watching Tiny Magnetic Balls React With Ultra-Powerful Block Magnets

July 30, 2019

This is a video of magnet lover and Youtuber Magnetic Games filming the reactions of small magnetic spheres to much more powerful magnetic blocks. According to Magnetic Games, "I assure you that the impact between the Monolith and 2592 magnetic balls scared me. The collision of magnets was violent and the balls were splashed all over the room. I wore protective glasses at every impact, and it served." Yikes. The result clips, particularly in slow motion, are pretty awesome to watch. Those little balls appear to attack the larger magnets like some sort of unknown strain of alien virus. "You know a lot about alien viruses, GW?" I've seen movies. "And?" Not a lot of them were about alien viruses to be honest. So.... "So I still consider myself an expert if that's what you're getting at."

Keep going for the video, but the real fun begins after 1:10.

Thanks again to Terrance B, who agrees the stronger the magnet, the more magic inside.

Footage From A Semi-Aquatic Turtle With A GoPro Strapped To Its Shell

Previous Story

Okaaaaay: 'Boyfriend Hug Speakers', Bluetooth Speakers Embedded In Soft, Muscular Looking Arms To Wear Around Your Neck

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I am surprised that I watched this the whole way through and found it satisfying.

  • Seems like there has to be some kind of impact resistance application here. Like a phone case that sprays these out and protects itself when dropped or something. Or something on a bigger scale like a car. Or not. Or I dunno wtf I'm talking about. {shrug.ascii}

  • FearlessFarris

    I like how one or two of the tiny magnet balls go flying away off screen, as if seizing their opportunity in the moment to finally escape the collective.

  • Jenness

    I was rooting for those guys too!

  • Munihausen

    I thought these went the way of Jarts. These aren't toys and the large neodymium magnets are rather dangerous. Using them to magnetize ferrofluid is pretty cool, however.

  • FearlessFarris

    If it isn't a toy, why does it come in fun rainbow colors?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, having a great time, how do they work?, i am into this, magic, magic is all around us, magnets, maybe i'll get into magnets maybe that'll be my next hobby, neato, no seriously somebody explain -- in layman's terms -- how magnets work, reactions, slow motion, video
Previous Post
Next Post