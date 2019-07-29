Cool: Man Makes Video With A 100-Year Old, World War I Era Camera Lens

This is a video shot around Vienna, Austria by Mathieu Stern, who removed the lens from a Kodak Vest Pocket Kodak (a Kodak camera first released in 1912, and "the camera of choice for the soldiers in the First World War"), and managed to attach it to a new Sony Sony Alpha 7 III with the help of "an M42 helicoidal adapter with an M42 to C mount adapter and some rubber bands from an old bike tire" to see what the resulting video would look like. SPOILER: beautiful. It does have a vintage feel to it, although I'm not sure why. "Because it was shot with a 100 year old lens." MAYBE. I especially liked the clip from the zoo of the baby flamingo that falls trying to climb the hill then tries to play it off like it didn't just eat shit in front of a bunch of strangers. I do that all the time.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jacques, who agrees shooting with vintage camera lenses is going to be all the rage in Hollywood soon -- you watch.