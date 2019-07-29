Cool: Man Makes Video With A 100-Year Old, World War I Era Camera Lens

July 29, 2019

This is a video shot around Vienna, Austria by Mathieu Stern, who removed the lens from a Kodak Vest Pocket Kodak (a Kodak camera first released in 1912, and "the camera of choice for the soldiers in the First World War"), and managed to attach it to a new Sony Sony Alpha 7 III with the help of "an M42 helicoidal adapter with an M42 to C mount adapter and some rubber bands from an old bike tire" to see what the resulting video would look like. SPOILER: beautiful. It does have a vintage feel to it, although I'm not sure why. "Because it was shot with a 100 year old lens." MAYBE. I especially liked the clip from the zoo of the baby flamingo that falls trying to climb the hill then tries to play it off like it didn't just eat shit in front of a bunch of strangers. I do that all the time.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    The older I get, the less far back '100 years ago' seems.

  • Deksam

    Quick! Get a picture of me with the cute cuddly Polar Bears!...

    https://external-preview.re...

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm genuinely hoping that person was ripped apart by polar bears.

  • Deksam

    Unfortunately No, she was pulled up the wall and saved after 4 bites...

  • jrose

    It takes pretty pictures, but in the end it's just a well-formed piece of glass, like any other lens. It's not like we're reviving some long-forgotten technology.

  • Jenness

    This was unexpectedly lovely, but I'd of preferred a more whimsical rather than that slightly melancholic background music.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That background music reminded me a little of Requiem for a Dream soundtrack but less depressing and less heroin.

  • FearlessFarris

    Crazy to think: that cemetery may contain someone who was shot and killed by the original owner of that camera.

  • Billy Rocka

    That's a 6 ft deep thought...

  • MustacheHam

    You're right it does have a nice vintage feel.

