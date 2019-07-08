Cool Guy, Coming Through: Motorcyclist Does Burnout During Red Light, Promptly Crashes Attempting Wheelie When Light Turns Green

July 8, 2019

slick-motorcycle-guy.jpg

This is a video of a very cool dude smoking his motorcycle tire for a very good portion of a red light, then immediately crashing his bike attempting a wheelie as soon as the light turns green. It serves as a great example of what not to do if you're looking to earn some street cred, and I can only hope this man put the training wheels back on his Huffy to start over earning a little sidewalk cred and some happy claps from his mom and dad. You're doing it, Dingleberry!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's never good when pieces of you bike come off in an intersection.

Single Gummi Bears Packed With Pepper Extract Measured At 9,000,000 Scoville Units

Previous Story

Smart Thinking: Replacing A Car's Tires With Manhole Covers

Next Story
  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I bet he's one of those people who complains that other motorists are the biggest danger to bikers. Probably has one of those "Look twice! Save a Life!" stickers on his vehicle's bumper, too.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    With skillz like this, obvi lane splitting, speeding, and passing around blind corners are all perfectly safe. Smh. The worst thing about riding is other riders. I feel the same way when I go to the dog park and see poo all over the place. C'mon guys, I thought we were in this together! I hope that how responsible bicyclists feel, but I've never seen a responsible bicyclist on the road.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burnout, cool guy coming through, crashing into nothings, crashing into things, do a kickflip!, do a wheelie!, i am not impressed, motorcycle, nailed it, showing off, smooth, video, vroom vroom, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post