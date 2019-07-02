Coffee Coffee Cups: Reusable Coffee Cups Made From Ground Coffee

These are Kaffeeform coffee cups, coffee cups made from ground coffee beans and "other renewable raw materials." They come in variety of different shapes and sizes for espresso, cappuccino, lattes, and coffee on-the-go, and cost around $17 - $23. According to the company, the cups are "very durable, light, and have a mild smell of coffee." So now you can drink coffee out of your coffee while taking a coffee shower or whatever the hell coffee snobs do in the morning. Alternatively, just buttchug one of those little Starbucks Double Shot Espresso cans like a normal person who wakes up at the last possible minute for work and doesn't care what any of the other carpoolers thinks of them.

Keep going for one more shot and a video.

Thanks to Liza, who agrees it's only a matter of time until we have soda cups made out of solid high fructose corn syrup.