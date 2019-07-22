CBS's 'Picard' Series Gets Another, More Informative Trailer

July 22, 2019

picard-series-cbs.jpg

Remember that Picard teaser trailer from earlier this year? It didn't really tell us much except the captain had left his position at Starfleet and was living the simple life, making his own wine. Thankfully, this new trailer answers some of the questions posed in the first, and provides a little more insight into the series. SPOILER: there will be aliens. Also: conflict. "They should have pulled that drawer open all the way." Dammit, I can't take you anywhere, even if you are right.

Keep going for the video, complete with obligatory "Engage."

Thanks to Sam the Slammer, n0nenity, Allyson S and Duke, who agree sometime in the future shows about space won't even be weird because we'll be living there. Well, not you and I, but humans maybe.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Oh good, the last trailer just made me want to drink a lot of wine.

  • Maylouron

    I'll give this one a chance as long as it doesn't get stupid political like Discovery.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Then you might just give it a pass: cbs is also producing this series, and marina sirtis has been on the pr circuit saying things like 'republicans can't be star trek fans'.... Doesn't bode well for an apolitical show.

  • Keegano

    You do understand that the whole purpose of Star Trek has always been to be political, right? Literally every single Star Trek series is political in nature, try to keep up.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    The show runners literally gave interviews saying the Klingons in Disco represent republicans; I submit that is somewhat more political than the vaguely socialist utopianism of roddenberry. And anyway, trek didn't even get good until gene dropped out and berman took over.

  • Another triggered InCel who can't handle a female lead...SAD!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Right to name-calling, nice! Really flexing that 'inclusive' muscle there aren't'cha?

  • ChungLingSoo

    "Make it sew!"

    That was the first command he wanted to give the new Data. He'd just split his pants.

