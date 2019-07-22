CBS's 'Picard' Series Gets Another, More Informative Trailer

Remember that Picard teaser trailer from earlier this year? It didn't really tell us much except the captain had left his position at Starfleet and was living the simple life, making his own wine. Thankfully, this new trailer answers some of the questions posed in the first, and provides a little more insight into the series. SPOILER: there will be aliens. Also: conflict. "They should have pulled that drawer open all the way." Dammit, I can't take you anywhere, even if you are right.

Keep going for the video, complete with obligatory "Engage."

