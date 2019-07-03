Caution, Low Clearance: Guy Drives U-Haul Into Parking Garage, Breaks Water Line, Smashes HVAC Pipe

July 3, 2019

uhaul-vs-parking-garage.jpg

This is some dashcam footage from a car parked in an underground parking garage when a too-tall U-Haul truck comes down to unintentionally wreak some havoc. Or, who knows, maybe they live in the building are are moving out since they hated the place because people let their dogs poop in the hallways LIKE THEY DO IN MY BUILDING and wanted to break some shit on their exit. Still, I personally would have adhered to the old adage that revenge is a dish best served-- "Cold?" Cold AND hot. "You're saying you'd start a fire months later." I never said that.

Keep going for the video.

Bought this dash cam two days ago. And to the top we go! from r/IdiotsInCars

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees low clearance signs are onyl for people who care about the building and the vehicle they're driving.

