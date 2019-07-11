BUSTED: Loud Flatulence Lead Police To Hiding Suspect

The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Missouri was recently able to locate and arrest a suspect with a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance when the man farted loudly while hiding. Man, I can't even tell you how many times I've lost a hide and seek championship the same way. Or woken myself up in the middle of the night.

"We've gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!" read a Facebook comment from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

So, do you think the arresting officers added *putting on cool guy shades and nose clip* olfactory assault to the list of the man's charges? "Wait -- why the nose clip?" Oh you'll know in a few seconds.

