Better Luck Next Time: Guy Tries To J-Turn A Smart Car

This is a video of a man who was allegedly bet £20 he couldn't perform a J-turn (driving in reverse then performing a 180 and continuing on the same path traveling forward) in his Smart car. I'm going to go out on a limb and say he didn't win that bet. I'm also going to go out on a limb and rescue a kitten because I'm practically a fireman and deserve to be in that sexy calendar.

Keep going for the full video, complete with audio.

Thanks to Eric VL, who agrees it's easy to confuse a J-turn and barrel roll.