Beautiful My Neighbor Totoro Felted Catbus And Totoro Cat Beds

July 3, 2019

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-1.jpg

These are the My Neighbor Totoro Catbus and Totoro cat beds felted by Etsy seller Meowfelt. Pretty awesome, right? My cats definitely tearing those things to shreds because we can't have nice things aside, this kind of quality doesn't come cheap -- and the Catbus bed is $350. I'm not sure what the Totoros cost because they're currently sold out, but I imagine in the $150 - $175 price range. Just don't quote me on that. If you're going to quote me on anything, use-- "Let me guess, you're the world's greatest lover?" Exactly. "But are you?" Well my girlfriend says I could almost pass for acting like I know what I'm doing, so I'd argue possibly even THE ENTIRE GALAXY'S greatest lover.

Keep going for a handful of shots of each.

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-2.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-3.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-4.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-5.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-6.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-7.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-8.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-9.jpg

my-neighbor-totoro-cat-beds-10.jpg

Thanks to Azdha, who agrees everybody could use a neighbor like Totoro. Or Catbus.

