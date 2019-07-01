Artist Paints Seaside Rock Into Giant Breaching Shark
These are several shots of the seaside rock that muralist Jimmy Swift transformed into a giant shark in Goa, India. Some more info while I call Mother Nature to see how she feels about this:
This was the hardest thing I've ever painted. I was literally beaten up by the waves and rising tide and forced to stop before it was finished. I could have done better, but between the blowing sand and wind, splashing waves, burning hot sun and the fact I've never painted a shark before or painted on a 3-dimensional surface like a rock...
That's cool, but you know what my favorite kind of paintings are? "Tasteful nudes." How did you know?! "You talk about them all the time." We should go to a museum together sometime. "I'm not going anywhere with you." Then at least give me a ride to the mall. "Only if you ride in the trunk." Haha, okay, DAD.
Keep going for a few more shots, including a couple groups of tourists taking their photo with the shark, for scale.
Thanks to Christina D, who informed me she wants to know just how deep that shark goes.
