Artist Converts Manhole Cover Into Pac-Man Level

Because apparently when it rains it pours manhole cover news, this is a shot of the manhole cover that French street artist Oakoak painted into a Pac-Man level. Although I would argue the cover's existing design practically demanded to be painted into a Pac-Man level, so I'm not sure how much credit Oakoak deserves and how much the manhole cover designer deserves. And the answer of course is they both deserve none and I deserve it all because I invented manhole covers in the first place so people would stop falling into sewers and bothering the ninja turtles when they have crime fighting to do.

Keep going for a couple shots of the hole cover prior in case you have no clue what the hell is going on here, or with life in general.

