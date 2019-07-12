Another Day, Another Person Ricocheting An Axe Back At Their Head At An Axe Throwing Bar

July 12, 2019

This is a video of a guy at one of those axe throwing bars having his axe ricochet off the top of the target and come back at him (previously: this woman's which was even scarier). I like how he sticks out his hands like he's gonna try to catch it -- that's not a good instinct. In his own words before the throw: "You gotta pretend that a bear is coming to attack your mom." Words of wisdom. So apparently if a bear is coming to attack your mom you toss an axe at it, completely miss, and nearly kill yourself. And what are you supposed to do if a bear isn't coming to attack your mom -- step on all the cracks?

Keep going for the whole video, complete with 'Mr Brightside' playing the background.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees maybe not everyone should be throwing axes.

  • Kaizer Chief

    Over the line! THAT WAS OVER THE LINE!!

  • Talon184

    I can't imagine the liability insurance costs these places must pay.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This fucking guy never heard the expression "a falling knife has no handle"... The same is true of flying axes.

  • Douchy McDouche

    But then there's also #YOLO.

  • C'mon GW I know you're not really an outdoorsy type guy but that is most definitely a hatchet.

  • Munihausen

    Let's go get that drink!

  • @reallyrealDonald

    Even if he hadn't missed, I'm sorry but the only bear you are killing with a single throwing axe is a koala bear. Any other bear is just going to get annoyed at your hubris.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Black bears are like scared puppies. You swing an axe at one it's gonna shit all over the place trying to escape.

