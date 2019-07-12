Another Day, Another Person Ricocheting An Axe Back At Their Head At An Axe Throwing Bar

This is a video of a guy at one of those axe throwing bars having his axe ricochet off the top of the target and come back at him (previously: this woman's which was even scarier). I like how he sticks out his hands like he's gonna try to catch it -- that's not a good instinct. In his own words before the throw: "You gotta pretend that a bear is coming to attack your mom." Words of wisdom. So apparently if a bear is coming to attack your mom you toss an axe at it, completely miss, and nearly kill yourself. And what are you supposed to do if a bear isn't coming to attack your mom -- step on all the cracks?

Keep going for the whole video, complete with 'Mr Brightside' playing the background.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees maybe not everyone should be throwing axes.