An Officially Licensed Death Star PC Case

This is the officially licensed Death Star PC case available for preorder from Cherry Tree. The case alone costs $650, although you can configure it with basic components starting at $1,200 and going up from there. It also has a $200 option to have a Pico projector installed in the Death Star's dish. That's a nice touch -- like a back rub. Some more info about the case:

*This case is an expert level build case! Spherical cases are far more difficult than traditional cases to assemble and change parts. If you want ease of access and pain free installations then this may not be for you.

Dang. If there's one thing I've learned in life it's that my skill level is not expert in anything. I would even go as far as to argue that the thing I'm best at is not being good at anything. Except making love. At that I'm at least a spirited amateur.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks to Rob W, who agrees if your PC isn't a laser-based superweapon, are you even computing?