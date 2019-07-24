An Informative Look Inside The Sport Of Competitive Cup Stacking

July 24, 2019

This is a video from Vox taking a look inside the world of competitive cup stacking. I thought it was actually pretty interesting to watch. And not just because I've been looking for a new hobby, but counting all the popcorns in my popcorn ceiling isn't as fun as it used to be when I was just starting out as an amateur. I might actually give cup stacking a try. "Oh no you don't." Mom! "It's sippy cups only for you, young man." Aw heck, where's my bag of Cheerios? "You spilled them all in the car." Haha -- that's what you get.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Piehole, who's easily in my top ten favorite slang terms for a body part.

Photoshoppin': Animals Merged With Everyday Foods

Previous Story

Very Impressive Super Mario Game Scenes Created In 127,055 Falling Dominos To Celebrate Mario Maker 2

Next Story
  • FearlessFarris

    All sports take skill, but not all skills are sports.

  • Douchy McDouche

    You know what needs to be a sport that could actually be useful in life - Amazon product speed packaging.

  • Bling Nye

    NEXT UP on ESPN8, "THE OCHO"... *flames and explosion graphics*

  • Munihausen

    Dare to dream

  • James Mcelroy

    if you can dream it, you can stack it.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: competition, cups, different strokes for different folks, drinking out of things, everybody needs a hobby, fast, greased lightning, looks like somebody's got the zoomies!, oh wow, quick, speed, sports, taking things seriously, video, zoom zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post