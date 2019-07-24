An Informative Look Inside The Sport Of Competitive Cup Stacking

This is a video from Vox taking a look inside the world of competitive cup stacking. I thought it was actually pretty interesting to watch. And not just because I've been looking for a new hobby, but counting all the popcorns in my popcorn ceiling isn't as fun as it used to be when I was just starting out as an amateur. I might actually give cup stacking a try. "Oh no you don't." Mom! "It's sippy cups only for you, young man." Aw heck, where's my bag of Cheerios? "You spilled them all in the car." Haha -- that's what you get.

