An Impressive Ska Cover Of Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory's 'Pure Imagination'

This is a video of musician Jeremy Hunter performing an impressive multi-track instrumental ska cover of 'Pure Imagination' from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, playing "trumpet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, keyboard, bass and guitar." It's definitely a banger, and if I were still in high school there's no question this cover would have made it onto one of my coveted mixed tapes. "Define coveted." I always made them for my girlfriends. "And?" They all left me shortly after, so they're kinda collector's items now if you think about it.

Keep going for the worthwhile cover.

Thanks to Brooks, for reminding me of that time I passed out in the parking lot of a Reel Big Fish concert.