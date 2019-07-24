An Impressive Ska Cover Of Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory's 'Pure Imagination'

July 24, 2019

pure-imagination-ska-cover.jpg

This is a video of musician Jeremy Hunter performing an impressive multi-track instrumental ska cover of 'Pure Imagination' from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, playing "trumpet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, keyboard, bass and guitar." It's definitely a banger, and if I were still in high school there's no question this cover would have made it onto one of my coveted mixed tapes. "Define coveted." I always made them for my girlfriends. "And?" They all left me shortly after, so they're kinda collector's items now if you think about it.

Keep going for the worthwhile cover.

Thanks to Brooks, for reminding me of that time I passed out in the parking lot of a Reel Big Fish concert.

Real Products That Exist: The Woman In A Carpet Rug

Previous Story

Photoshoppin': Animals Merged With Everyday Foods

Next Story
  • bobjr94

    About time we see some ska here. That guy has done quite a few great covers, I've played a few on streaming ska station.

  • Bling Nye

    PICKITUPPICKITUPPICKITUP

  • James Mcelroy
  • James Mcelroy

    Everyone's killing it except the guitar player. They should just kick that guy out if he's not going to contribute more.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination, cover, i am into this, impressive, instruments, movies, music, nice, ska, skills, songs, video, well that was fun i liked that, willy wonka and the chocolate factory
Previous Post
Next Post