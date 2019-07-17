An Electric Guitar With A Neck That Folds Behind It For Easy Packing And Travel

These are several videos of The Ascender electric guitar from CIARA Guitars. The ~$3,000 instrument was designed by musician Jonathan Spangler to fold in half to meet TSA regulations and be comfortably stored under an airline seat for ease of travel. Some more info while I make a lap around the cubicles playing the air guitar but mostly just farting so I don't melt my own office chair:

At the heart of the Ascender lies a true feat of engineering. For traveling, a patented mechanism allows this professional-grade guitar to be folded in half, tucked into a protective Ciari gig bag that will fit into an average-sized backpack or carry on. Your guitar is now a TSA compliant carry-on that never leaves your side.

This mechanism is made up of a mid-neck hinge, two translating truss rods, and a floating bridge which collectively allow the Ascender guitar to fold symmetrically in half When you are ready to play, simply unfold the neck. An elegant lever-actuator is concealed inside the lower bout of the guitar which, when pulled, re-tensions the strings leaving you with full size, professional-grade, 22 fret guitar, with plek perfect action, ready to rock.

Admittedly, the mechanism that releases the string tension and allows the guitar to fold up looks pretty well engineered. But still, if you have to fly coach and stuff your guitar under the seat in front of you -- are you even a rock star?

Keep going for a couple videos of the guitar folding in action.

Thanks again to hairless, who informed me the John Mayer he knows always flies coach, but also lives in southwestern Virginia and isn't a musician. Valuable info.