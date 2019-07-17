An Electric Guitar With A Neck That Folds Behind It For Easy Packing And Travel

July 17, 2019

folding-guitar-1.jpg

These are several videos of The Ascender electric guitar from CIARA Guitars. The ~$3,000 instrument was designed by musician Jonathan Spangler to fold in half to meet TSA regulations and be comfortably stored under an airline seat for ease of travel. Some more info while I make a lap around the cubicles playing the air guitar but mostly just farting so I don't melt my own office chair:

At the heart of the Ascender lies a true feat of engineering. For traveling, a patented mechanism allows this professional-grade guitar to be folded in half, tucked into a protective Ciari gig bag that will fit into an average-sized backpack or carry on. Your guitar is now a TSA compliant carry-on that never leaves your side.


This mechanism is made up of a mid-neck hinge, two translating truss rods, and a floating bridge which collectively allow the Ascender guitar to fold symmetrically in half When you are ready to play, simply unfold the neck. An elegant lever-actuator is concealed inside the lower bout of the guitar which, when pulled, re-tensions the strings leaving you with full size, professional-grade, 22 fret guitar, with plek perfect action, ready to rock.

Admittedly, the mechanism that releases the string tension and allows the guitar to fold up looks pretty well engineered. But still, if you have to fly coach and stuff your guitar under the seat in front of you -- are you even a rock star?

Keep going for a couple videos of the guitar folding in action.

folding-guitar-2.jpg

folding-guitar-3.jpg

Thanks again to hairless, who informed me the John Mayer he knows always flies coach, but also lives in southwestern Virginia and isn't a musician. Valuable info.

Stranger Things' Hopper x Magnum P.I. Opening Mashup

Previous Story

Sure, Why Not?: Rick And Morty Playing Cards

Next Story
  • revjerp

    Very good execution of a very poor premise.

  • Beard

    Tuning and sustain seem problematic...

  • sizzlepants

    This has to be a joke.

    The guy plays exactly 0 notes in that demo video. They have grooves through the fretboard components - which I understand keeps the strings in place - but seem terrible for actually playing. Or has playing lead guitar stopped being a thing?

    Then their website showcases exactly 0 guitars as well.... Think about that. A guitar manufacturer's website opens up and ZERO guitars on the front page. This is apparently their only model because who needs diversity? Who needs market research? I mean a metal reinforced flight case costs about $400 who wouldn't spend $3000 on a guitar with split neck that bends instead?

    Intelligent engineering wasted on a truly stupid product.

  • Douchy McDouche

    No self-respecting musician would be caught dead with that.

  • They would absolutely earn your moniker for realsies... ;-)_

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: demonstration, different strokes for different folks, flying, folding, guitar, instruments, luggage, planes, storage, sure why not, travel, traveling, tsa, video, we're getting the band back together, well that's easy, whatever works, while my guitar gently weeps
Previous Post
Next Post