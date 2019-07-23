Added To Birthday List: A 3,036 Piece LEGO Treehouse Set

July 23, 2019

lego-treehouse-1.jpg

This is the LEGO Treehouse set (#21318) being released August 1st, based on a submission by Kevin Feeser on the LEGO Ideas website that garnered enough attention and support that LEGO decided to put it into production. The set stands 14-inches tall, contains 3,036 "sustainable sugarcane-based plastic" pieces, includes both spring/summer (green) and fall (orange and brown) foliage options, and costs $200. I want it. Just like I mentioned in the title, I've already added it to my birthday list, right between #2, another penis reduction surgery and #3, the ability to lie.

Keep going for a few more shots (including it's beautiful fall foliage option), and a video of the set while I try to determine if it comes with a minifig-sized fireworks and nudie mag hideaway.

lego-treehouse-2.jpg

lego-treehouse-3.jpg

lego-treehouse-4.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who agrees even as you grow older, you should never give up on your dream to live in a treehouse.

Lunatic Riding Lime Scooter On Highway Crosses Five Crosses Five Lanes Of Traffic To Make Exit

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: The Woman In A Carpet Rug

Next Story
  • Doog

    I'm calling B's GW. We already know that Bowie Barbie is the main item on your Birthday List

  • Deksam

    Needs to be at least 3x bigger...
    https://tenor.com/view/zool...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: added to birthday list, come on i was good this year, cool, count me in, heck yeah, i am into this, i'm going to set it on my desk here at work and daydream i'm there and not here, lego, modular, plastic, treehouse, will build, you know how i feel about treehouses
Previous Post
Next Post