A Short Video Tour Of An Elevator Themed Bathroom

July 2, 2019

This is a short video tour of David Scheuner's elevator themed bathroom. You push an elevator button to open the doors (which slide open like an elevator's) and there are some other elevator buttons inside to close the door and operate the lights and fan and elevator music. Obviously, this is quite possibly the only elevator on earth where you shouldn't feel guilty letting one rip as soon as the doors close.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Daniel L, who agrees pressing number 1 or 2 when you enter should raise or lower the toilet seat.

  • Warren Burstein

    Not long ago I dreamed about a bathroom that was a real elevator but I didn't use it because there was no way to keep the doors from opening when it stopped. But now that I think about it while awake, how would the plumbing work?

  • Bling Nye

    Just a big funnel at the bottom of the elevator shaft?

  • Alf in pog form

    Nothing new to me, I've been going to the toilet in elevators for many years now.

  • jimmycleaver

    Okay, unless it's a private elevator... I can see so much wrong in this invention. Otherwise the elevator motion may help you with your bowel movements.

  • MustacheHam

    This is pretty awesome and rather tasteful.

    I do wonder if they've cracked a joke about this with The Shining?

  • So does the person who built this just really like elevators?

  • Bling Nye

    Bet that'll get a rise out of them if you ask what's up with the elevator theme, they'd probably throw down on you for pushing their buttons.

  • Closet Nerd

    "Love in an elevator! [Browning it up while i'm shitting down!]

  • Bling Nye

    Beat me to it. I was gonna go with:

    "Deucin'a'elevator, shittin' it up while I'm bearin' down"

    Great minds, somethingsomething.

  • Closet Nerd

    I'm pickin up what you're puttin down

  • sizzlepants

    That clip should come with a motion sickness warning.

