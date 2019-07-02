A Short Video Tour Of An Elevator Themed Bathroom

This is a short video tour of David Scheuner's elevator themed bathroom. You push an elevator button to open the doors (which slide open like an elevator's) and there are some other elevator buttons inside to close the door and operate the lights and fan and elevator music. Obviously, this is quite possibly the only elevator on earth where you shouldn't feel guilty letting one rip as soon as the doors close.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Daniel L, who agrees pressing number 1 or 2 when you enter should raise or lower the toilet seat.