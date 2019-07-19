A Real Life Metroid: Diver Poses With Giant Jellyfish Bigger Than She Is

This is a video from underwater cinematographer Dan Abbott starring wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly diving alongside a massive barrel jellyfish off the coast of Cornwall in the UK. I presume it's called a barrel jellyfish because it reminded early pirates of the rum barrels they wished they were drinking from as they sung sea shanties and fantasized about the bar wenches at their next port o' call.

The jellyfish just "appeared out of the murky water," Daly said, bigger than any other barrel jellyfish they'd ever seen. They swam with it for about an hour, Daly told Motherboard.

"It really humbles you to be alongside an animal that size," Daly said. "It's an experience we'll never forget."

Why, that's the second biggest monkey head I've ever seen! Anybody? "The Secret Of Monkey Island." Heck yeah *high fiving* I knew there was a reason I wanted to marry you so bad. And not just because your parents are rich. "My parents aren't rich." Give me back the Ring Pop. "But I already licked it." I said give it back!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to B, who agrees the coolest thing in the ocean is you, jumping waves without a care in the world.