A Comparison Of The Biomass Of All The Different Life Forms On Earth

July 16, 2019

This is another video from Metal Ball Studio (previously) sort of confusingly comparing the biomass of all the different lifeforms on earth, separated into groups. The unit of measure is gigatons (Gt) of carbon, "or 1,000,000,000 metric tons. A metric ton is exactly 1,000 kilograms (SI base unit), making a gigaton equal to 1,000,000,000,000 kilograms." Now I suck at measurements, but what I do know is of all those black boxes, my penis should be the biggest one, and-- "Yeah yeah, your left and right nuts the second and third, respectively." Ahahahaha, wait -- are you my bathtub?

Keep going for the video of what I'm not convinced was the best way to convey this information.

Thanks to Diana K, who informed me she was more than a little disappointed mythical beasts weren't a group.

  • Draco Basileus

    How telling is it that after glancing at the headline, I quickly scanned the text, knowing full well that there would be a reference to GW's penis.

    GW's penis, it's always stuffed somewhere...

  • Rick Fickes

    Anyone catch the Cloverfield monster in the city?

  • Bling Nye

    They couldn't zoom out far enough to add the biggest one after Plants... YO MAMA.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Yo Mama so fat... she measured in Terratonnes son!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Yo mama so fat her waist is measured in astronomical units!

  • Mr. Roboto

    BURN.

