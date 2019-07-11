A 1994 British Pizza Hut Commercial That Was Aired Entirely In Klingon

July 11, 2019

klingon-pizza-hut-commercial.jpg

This is a short Pizza Hut commercial originally aired in the UK in 1994 that's entirely in Klingon. Apparently it was 'the first completely non-English advertisement on British television.' How about that! It's also clearly still effective to this day too because I just called my girlfriend and asked her if we could order Pizza Hut for dinner tonight. "What did she say?" Oh, you know, something about how she couldn't believe I forgot our anniversary after swearing it wouldn't happen again after last year. "Damn, GW." I think we're going to The Cheesecake Factory now.

  • Deksam

    I am surprised there were no toilet paper advertisements about how to get rid of Klingons.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I thought that they spoke Pakistani in Britain. That's what Mrs. Doubtfire taught me.

    Though I suppose I can see why Pizza Hut wouldn't be trying to sell to those folks. I don't think their "food" is kosher.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Qap'lA!

  • Bling Nye

    Vulcan in the streets, Klingon in the sheets shitty pizza chain.

  • Munihausen

    jISaH vI'Iprup vIHtaHbogh vaj Allison Stokke ghaj.

