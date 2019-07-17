1.91 Seconds: The New Fastest F1 Racing Pit Stop

This is a video of three pit stops taken by Red Bull Racing (personally, I don't take pit stops on Red Bull, I just go until my heart feels like it's going to explode) during the recent Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix 2019, ending with a break-neck 1.91-second four tire change, beating the previous record by 0.01 seconds. Yowzers! For reference, the last time I rotated my tires it took a day and a half, and the next time I drove a tire came off and passed me on the highway. Take that, Red Bull! *buttchugs Monster Energy*

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Marc, who agrees pit stops are cool, but permanent stops are the best.