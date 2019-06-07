You're No Ninja: Idiot Tries To Crawl Out Of View Of Mom's Doorbell Cam

June 7, 2019

This is a short video of some dingaling who's clearly been out after curfew coming home and attempting to crawl under the view of his mom's doorbell cam so she isn't alerted. No word how many beers it took for him to think this was a good idea, but my guess is almost three. He doesn't do a very good job. Like, at all. If this was American Ninja Warrior this guy wouldn't have even qualified to be in the audience or watch from home.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees a real ninja would have used a grappling hook to gain access to their second story bedroom window.

  • Eric Ord

    In a rare "things on Geekologie that remind me of my life" double feature, this is my enemies, but I'm the kestrel bird hovering in the wind, in control and seeing all they try to hide

  • sizzlepants

    My favourite part is the silhouette in the doorway as he's reaching for the handle.

  • Draco Basileus

    Metal Gear Stupid

  • Bling Nye
