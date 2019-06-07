You're No Ninja: Idiot Tries To Crawl Out Of View Of Mom's Doorbell Cam

This is a short video of some dingaling who's clearly been out after curfew coming home and attempting to crawl under the view of his mom's doorbell cam so she isn't alerted. No word how many beers it took for him to think this was a good idea, but my guess is almost three. He doesn't do a very good job. Like, at all. If this was American Ninja Warrior this guy wouldn't have even qualified to be in the audience or watch from home.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees a real ninja would have used a grappling hook to gain access to their second story bedroom window.