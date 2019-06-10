You're Crazy: Man Casually Jogs Around Rim Of Volcanic Crater

This is a video of an adventurer casually jogging around the rim of a volcanic crater in Indonesia. For reference, I would not have done that. I prefer to jog places where tripping and falling doesn't mean certain death. And I am going to do some tripping and falling, just so we're clear. I can barely even *slides out of computer chair splitting head open on desk* live -- I can barely even live. Medic!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrew D, who agrees jogging on the sidewalk with drivers on their phones is scary enough.