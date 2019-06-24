You're A Battering Ram, Harry!: Guys Run Pal Headfirst Into Punching Bag Machine

This is a very short video of a group of guys lifting a "friend" and using his head as a battering ram to hit one of those punching bag arcade machines. First the actual punching bag, then the back of the machine. Now I'll be the first to admit I'm full of bad ideas I'm convinced are good ones, but even I know this wasn't a good idea. Plus all the dudes just leave him there on the ground after almost paralyzing him -- that's when you really know it's time to get out there and make some new friends. I mean I'm sure there were plenty of other signs along the way, but this absolutely the last one you get before your current so-called friends actually kill you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees peer pressure -- that's the real issue here.