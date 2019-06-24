You're A Battering Ram, Harry!: Guys Run Pal Headfirst Into Punching Bag Machine

June 24, 2019

human-battering-ram.jpg

This is a very short video of a group of guys lifting a "friend" and using his head as a battering ram to hit one of those punching bag arcade machines. First the actual punching bag, then the back of the machine. Now I'll be the first to admit I'm full of bad ideas I'm convinced are good ones, but even I know this wasn't a good idea. Plus all the dudes just leave him there on the ground after almost paralyzing him -- that's when you really know it's time to get out there and make some new friends. I mean I'm sure there were plenty of other signs along the way, but this absolutely the last one you get before your current so-called friends actually kill you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees peer pressure -- that's the real issue here.

  • tim

    The way the other guys walk off makes me wonder if it's a bunch of bullies taking advantage of someone who's a little dim, in which case this is a pretty sad video.

  • I guess its true what they say; 'like attracts like'. Otherwise, once the first idiot suggested this the other guys would have shut it down.

  • The_Wretched

    Don't hyper extend your back. It's bad form.

  • Douchy McDouche

    So no one told you life was gonna be this way
    Your job's a joke, your neck is broke
    Your life's D.O.A

  • Closet Nerd

    [CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP]
    It's like your new wheelchair is always stuck in 2nd gear
    When you decide to punch the bag, with your head;
    Because you had too much beeeer-er....

  • Bling Nye

    I'll be jeering you
    When your IQ starts to fall
    I'll be jeering you
    When your drool starts to pool

    You're still in bed at ten
    And you bemoan your fate
    You've pooped yourself twice, so far
    Things are going great
    Your mother warned you there'd be days like these
    But she didn't tell you when your dumbass brought
    You down to your knees and

    I'll be jeering you
    When your IQ starts to fall
    I'll be jeering you
    When your drool starts to pool

  • Closet Nerd

    Times like this it pays to be the fat friend.....

  • jimmycleaver

    If only they got friends.

  • Douchy McDouche

    True. Fat people make much better battering rams.

  • Closet Nerd

    No, fat people are just harder to pick up and carry

