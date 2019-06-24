Yikes: Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Crowd At Missouri Festival

June 24, 2019

Dammit, Wonderful Wizard Of Oz, what the hell are you doing?

These are a couple videos (from different angles) of a hot air balloon crashing into the crowd gathered for the Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration and Hot Air Balloon Festival in Missouri over the weekend. Apparently the balloon clipped a tree coming in for a landing, causing the basket to dip and the pilot to lose control. Trees: you should avoid them. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash landing (one girl was treated for minor injuries), and the festival continued. Man, and I thought you only had to fear for your life riding in a hot air balloon, I never imagined one could monster truck it's way through a crowd like this. Now I'm not saying this is further proof humans don't belong in the skies, but there's a good reason God didn't give us wings. "Why's that?" Um, because he ran out of clay? Did you even go to Vacation Bible School?

Keep going for the videos (the first two are the same in case the Facebook version doesn't work) while I call my parents and tell them I won't be able to make the hot air balloon festival they invited me to and encourage them to miss it as well.

Thanks to hairless, who would have grabbed hold of that balloon and yanked it back down to earth in true Incredible Hulk fashion.

A Better Look At Adam Savage's Flying, Bulletproof Iron Man Suit

Previous Story

You're A Battering Ram, Harry!: Guys Run Pal Headfirst Into Punching Bag Machine

Next Story
  • Deksam

    If Ramstein had a baby brother...

  • The_Wretched

    Pretty loon, maybe MO isn't the place to let them fly free. They aren't last in the nation is most every category without reason.

  • Kanger

    Got to love everyone just standing around and staring. FFS.

  • Bling Nye

    Yeah, they should've gotten their guns out and shot that fucker down!

  • Closet Nerd

    [Bender falling from they sky] "Someone fat get in my waaaaaayyyyyyy!"

  • Douchy McDouche

    It was a hot-and-run.

  • Wooder

    The one time you could get a free balloon ride and you decide to run away...

  • Munihausen

    Where are some power lines when you need them?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: coming in hot, having a great time quickly followed by a terrible time, holy smokes, hot air balloon, i'm flying jack!, so that's what that looks like, too low! too low!, trees: you have to watch out for them, video, well i guess you can add hot air balloon festivals to the list of things i'm afraid of, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post