Yikes: Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Crowd At Missouri Festival

Dammit, Wonderful Wizard Of Oz, what the hell are you doing?

These are a couple videos (from different angles) of a hot air balloon crashing into the crowd gathered for the Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration and Hot Air Balloon Festival in Missouri over the weekend. Apparently the balloon clipped a tree coming in for a landing, causing the basket to dip and the pilot to lose control. Trees: you should avoid them. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash landing (one girl was treated for minor injuries), and the festival continued. Man, and I thought you only had to fear for your life riding in a hot air balloon, I never imagined one could monster truck it's way through a crowd like this. Now I'm not saying this is further proof humans don't belong in the skies, but there's a good reason God didn't give us wings. "Why's that?" Um, because he ran out of clay? Did you even go to Vacation Bible School?

Keep going for the videos (the first two are the same in case the Facebook version doesn't work) while I call my parents and tell them I won't be able to make the hot air balloon festival they invited me to and encourage them to miss it as well.

Thanks to hairless, who would have grabbed hold of that balloon and yanked it back down to earth in true Incredible Hulk fashion.