Woopsie: The Aftermath Of A Too-Tall Van Trying To Go Through An Automated Carwash
This is a short video from the UK of an entirely too-tall van that decided to try going through an automated carwash. Things did not work out so smoothly. Also, that's not some sort of private ambulance, is it? Because if it is, I'm more than a little concerned about the decision making abilities of its crew when actual lives are at risk.
Keep going for the video while I wish I was friends with the guys filming because they sound like a good time.
Thanks to becca b, who agrees you can't just go around stealing car washes.
GeneralDisorder
Closet Nerd
