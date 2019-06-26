Woopsie: The Aftermath Of A Too-Tall Van Trying To Go Through An Automated Carwash

June 26, 2019

This is a short video from the UK of an entirely too-tall van that decided to try going through an automated carwash. Things did not work out so smoothly. Also, that's not some sort of private ambulance, is it? Because if it is, I'm more than a little concerned about the decision making abilities of its crew when actual lives are at risk.

Keep going for the video while I wish I was friends with the guys filming because they sound like a good time.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees you can't just go around stealing car washes.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm genuinely curious how you manage to do this? Anyone from the UK know if this is a rental van or something? Maybe some old salt told an apprentice "hey, get the van washed". Apprentice says "yeah, alright" and thinks "ha, I can hit the automated wash and slack off for an hour"...

  • Closet Nerd

    National Lampoon's Car Wash

