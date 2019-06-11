Woopsie: Mishap At Brewery Floods Bar With Beer

June 11, 2019

In other, much more drinkable flooding news, this is some security cam footage from a brewery bar when a worker opens the wrong valve and floods the bar with a torrent of beer. I like how his coworker tries to stop the flood with a hand towel, that was a good effort. There's no stopping this beer train though, and they just have to wait for the tank to empty itself all over the floor. Something I'm more than a little familiar with myself. "You're talking about peeing on the floor." I'm doing it right now.

UPDATE: Video can be seen in its entirety on Facebook HERE.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees a true hero would have tried putting their mouth over that nozzle.

