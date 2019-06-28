Whoa: Video Of T-Handle In Space Spinning And Changing Direction

June 28, 2019

This is a video of a t-handle aboard the International Space Station free-spinning and constantly changing direction back and forth. Why? According to the video's description, because of its "bi-stable state due to intermediate moments of inertia." Or, in layman's terms, the same reason my life is constantly in shambles -- because it can't make a decision and stick to it.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees when it comes to decision making, you have to trust your heart. Or a Magic 8-Ball.

Crazy Elaborate Music Playing Marble Machine

Previous Story

Eight Minutes Of Ultra Slow Motion Footage Of Old And Rare Guns Malfunctioning

Next Story
  • Tim Cunard

    Dzhanibekov effect

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Dousing rod to the max!

  • Closet Nerd

    ALIENS!!!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: experimeting, having a great time, i don't know about you but i sure wish i was in space right about now, interesting, man everything is so much cooler in space, neato, physics, science, so that's what that looks like, space, the more you know, video, well how about that!
Previous Post
Next Post