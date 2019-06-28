Whoa: Video Of T-Handle In Space Spinning And Changing Direction

This is a video of a t-handle aboard the International Space Station free-spinning and constantly changing direction back and forth. Why? According to the video's description, because of its "bi-stable state due to intermediate moments of inertia." Or, in layman's terms, the same reason my life is constantly in shambles -- because it can't make a decision and stick to it.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees when it comes to decision making, you have to trust your heart. Or a Magic 8-Ball.