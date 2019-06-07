Whoa!: Crazy Video Of A Kestrel Bird In High Winds Hovering With Its Head Perfectly Stabilized

June 7, 2019

This is an almost hard to believe video of a kestrel hunting in strong winds above a cliff near the South Stack Light House of Anglesey, Wales. The bird is able to hover in almost the exact same spot, with its head perfectly stabilized as it searches for prey below. Incredible. I wonder what David Attenborough has to say about this. *making phone call* Hi, David! I've got a bird video for you to watch. Haha, don't worry about who I am or how I got this number. My God I love your voice. Now -- do you know how to use a computer?

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to The Great Zar, who I'm almost embarrassed I failed to bring an offering for.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Kill it. It's an alien.

  • Munihausen

    Eyes on the prize.

