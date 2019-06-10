Whee!: Jellyfish Gets Caught In Rapidly Spinning Bubble Ring

Seen here in what I assume is a leaked scene from Finding Nemo 2: Dammit, I Thought I Told You To Stay Put , this is a video of a little jellyfish getting caught in a rapidly spinning bubble ring blown by a snorkeler off the coast of Spain. Now I'm not saying that snorkeler intentionally blew that bubble ring at that jellyfish, but they 100% did. And people wonder why the oceanic deep state is committed to raising earth's temperature and flooding the planet again.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gabe, who agrees you shouldn't torture a jellyfish just because one of its brethren stung you when you were a kid.