Whee!: Jellyfish Gets Caught In Rapidly Spinning Bubble Ring

June 10, 2019

Seen here in what I assume is a leaked scene from Finding Nemo 2: Dammit, I Thought I Told You To Stay Put , this is a video of a little jellyfish getting caught in a rapidly spinning bubble ring blown by a snorkeler off the coast of Spain. Now I'm not saying that snorkeler intentionally blew that bubble ring at that jellyfish, but they 100% did. And people wonder why the oceanic deep state is committed to raising earth's temperature and flooding the planet again.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gabe, who agrees you shouldn't torture a jellyfish just because one of its brethren stung you when you were a kid.

  • digidude

    It's funnier if you burble as soon as he gets wrapped into it.

  • Homestar

    Jellyfish be like... FUCK. YOU.

  • jimmycleaver

    Really? I thought this was a never-before-seen stunt that jellyfishes like to do when flirting the females, until I hear about this bubble ring for the first time.

  • Bling Nye

    Looks like its tentacles got all knotted up...

    ♫♫ Early one mornin' the sun was shinin'
    I was floatin' like dead
    Wondrin' if she'd changed at all
    If her hair was still red
    Her folks they said our lives together
    Sure was gonna be rough
    They never did like
    Mama's homemade dress
    Papa's bank book wasn't big enough
    And I was floatin' on the side of the boat
    Rain fallin' on my shoes
    Heading out for the east coast
    Lord knows I've paid some dues
    Bubbles through
    Tangled up in blue    ♫♫

  • Andyman7714

    Same thing happened to me when a friend shotgunned a joint to me.

  • James Mcelroy

    better call for an airlift...

  • Ollie Williams

    iunderstoodthatreference.gif

  • Eric Ord

    My feelings vs. the Geekologie message boards

  • Eric Ord

    I FORGOT TO SAY FIRST

    NO ONE TELL IRINA ABRAMOVICH

