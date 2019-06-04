What The?: Couple Speeding Down Highway On Sofa Car

This is a short video of a couple speeding down the highway on what is allegedly a street-legal (how?) sofa car. The vehicle, named the 'Casual Lofa', is actually the brainchild of British automotive television host Edd China, and can reach speeds up to 87MPH. For reference, that's 72MPH entirely too fast. Some more info about the deathtrap:

In front of the driver sits a personal pan pizza - dinner, for some. But in this scene, it's actually the steering wheel in disguise, and the can of Guinness placed casually to the driver's right side is actually a hand-operated brake.

A chocolate bar seen resting on the arm of the sofa is the cleverly camouflaged gear selector for the couch's automatic transmission. The throttle is actuated by the driver's right knee, and his speed told by the speedometer that sits inside of the clock resting on the coffee table. And perhaps the most ingeniously hidden gems are the turn signal indicators which are concealed inside of the flower pots. The Casual Lofa is powered by a 1.3-liter BMC A-Plus series engine, the same powerplant found in vintage Minis in the 1980s and '90s



Cool. But also: terrifying. Of all the ways I'd want to die, quickly doing 60 - 0 MPH on a couch car isn't one of them. "How do you want to go, GW?" Not gentle into that good night. "Are you going to rage -- rage against the dying of the light?" Oh man, I am going to rage so hard, probably with two beers in each hand.

Keep going for this video, as well as two more of Edd with the car, including one from a driver's point of view.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees the pizza as the steering wheel is design at its finest.