What Did You Think Was Gonna Happen?: Bicyclist Clotheslines Self On Opening Garage Door

June 20, 2019

This is a short video of a bicyclist with piss-poor spacial awareness (a very undesirable trait for a bicyclist) who decides to ride face-first into an opening garage door. Now I'm not saying somebody's mom clearly needs to buy them a bike helmet for their next birthday, because that helmet needs to be bought immediately or this man probably won't live to see another cake.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is really it.

Thanks to Chabby, who wants to know how many parked cars he hit before this.

  • sizzlepants

    The gif might really be it but I'm wondering why they have an apparent baby watching the security video.

