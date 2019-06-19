Well That Sucks: Irish Barman Spills Two Trays Of Beer Back-To-Back

This is a video of an unfortunate barman at the Old Storehouse Bar And Restaurant in Dublin, Ireland spilling two trays of beer in a row while trying to deliver them to a table. I probably would have quit, especially with that jerk in the Tommy Hilfiger shirt laughing and clapping right behind me. If I were this guy I would have told that turd to stay right where he was, then ripped off my work shirt Hulk-style, demanded a Guinness and three shots of Jameson from the bar, slammed them all in under a minute and immediately proceeded to-- "Make love to a dartboard." Exactly.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Robin, who agrees one of those days are the worst days.