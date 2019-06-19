Visual Effects Artists Watch And Discuss The VFX From The Star Wars Prequels

June 19, 2019

Above: boulder explodes before engine touches it.

This is a fifteen minute video of some of the visual effects professionals at Corridor-Crew watching and discussing the effects used in the Star Wars prequels circa 1999 - 2005. It was actually all very interesting, and I learned a lot from watching it. "You always say that." But I really mean it this time. "Are you familiar with the boy who cried wolf?" HE CRIED WOLVES?! Now that's a power. Maybe not one I'd hope for, but I wouldn't complain as long as they didn't attack me.

Keep going for the video. SPOILERS: the pod-racing physics were predominately super legit and Jar Jar Binks is a master class in 1999 CG.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees Jurassic Park will forever stand the test of time.

  • JayKrueg

    Between this and their Boston Dynamics video, glad to see Corridor Digital videos making the rounds!

  • FearlessFarris

    What kind of weird two-fingered glove is the guy on the left wearing? Is that some sort of PPE for visual effects workers?

  • tyr2180

    it's a glove you wear when using a Cintiq or other drawing tablet to keep the tablet from detecting your hand when you lean on the screen. Without the glove, sometimes the tablet loses track of your stylus and thinks you're trying to click on something with the side of your hand.

  • FearlessFarris

    That makes sense, thanks!

